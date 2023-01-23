Treasurer Shari Freidenrich Recognized by Board as President of Treasurer-Tax Collector Association for all 58 California Counties

Santa Ana, Calif. (January 23, 2023) At the Orange County Board of Supervisor’s first meeting of 2023, Treasurer Shari Freidenrich was honored by the Board as the California Association of County Treasurers and Tax Collectors (CACTTC) 40th President elected by her peers from the 58 Counties. San Joaquin County President-Elect Treasurer-Tax Collector Phonxay Keokham attended the Orange County Board of Supervisor’s meeting to present the CACTTC gavel alongside outgoing Orange County Chairman Doug Chaffee, who commemorated the presentation with a County Resolution.

The CACTTC, comprised of the 58 County Treasurer-Tax Collectors, has a mission to promote high professional standards and, through the exchange of information and ideas, stimulate a friendly and cooperative spirit among the membership through education, interactive communication, and promote technological advances and advantages.

“I would like to congratulate Treasurer Freidenrich on her leadership role as President and recognize the terrific work she is doing as Orange County’s Treasurer,” said outgoing Chairman Doug Chaffee. “Serving in a leadership role allows Treasurer Freidenrich to bring back innovation and ideas from other counties as she performs her presidential duties this year.”

“It is an honor to serve as President of the California Association of Treasurers and Tax Collectors,” said Treasurer Shari Freidenrich. “Collaborating together with the fifty-seven other county treasurers and tax-collectors throughout California helps identify opportunities to expand transparency, protect public funds and share ways to increase efficiency and effectiveness of property tax billings for our taxpayers and affirm our commitment to providing accessible governance. I will work to educate and train our members, liaisons and partners to instill best practices in serving the citizens of our respective counties.”

“Orange County knows firsthand the importance of having responsible stewardship of our public funds,” said Chairman Donald P. Wagner. “As we look ahead to 2023 in anticipation of the financial challenges our municipal governments, county budget and, most importantly, taxpayers are facing, it is vital that local governments wisely oversee their hard-earned tax-dollars. To that end, Shari has the experience and leadership necessary for the role she has been elected to by her peers as President of CACTTC, and I look forward to continuing our shared work in ensuring the financial health of Orange County.”

Shari is the elected Treasurer for the County of Orange, the sixth largest County in the nation. She was elected in November 2010, re-elected in 2014, 2018 and 2022 and previously had been the elected Treasurer for the City of Huntington Beach from1996 to 2010. Prior to her entering public service, Shari was the Controller for McDonnell Douglas Travel Company (now Boeing Travel Company) and an Audit Manager with Deloitte & Touché. Shari graduated summa cum laude from Washington State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting. Shari has saved almost $1 billion for Orange County taxpayers since being first elected to the office in 2010.

