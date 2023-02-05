The 22nd Annual Show & Shine So Cal Pontiac Oakland Club International Car Show was held at the Fullerton Airport parking lot on January 28.

Club Vice-president Bill Baker said that over 80 entries that featured Buick, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, Cadillac , and GMC Trucks competed for trophies that sported titles such as:

“Best Topless” (convertible), “Police Magnet”, “Blinding Chrome”, “Coolest Interior”, “Fastest Looking Sitting Still”, “Most Likely to Be in A Movie”, “Wings Cafe Pick”, and “Car You Want to Take Home”

There were other trophies and numerous auto related prizes including a $400 portable generator. Baker said that the club plans to produce two car shows at the airport location each year.

They are scheduled for the last Saturday of January and the Saturday before Mother’s Day (May 13) specifically for GMC Trucks & Pontiacs.

In addition to all the outstanding vehicles, there was great 50’s music provided by MC Paul Washington who was also the MC for the huge Patriots & Paws annual fundraiser car show at Featherly Park in October, 2022.

Next car show will be May 13, 2023.

Fullerton Municipal Airport is located at 4011 West Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton, CA

Like this: Like Loading...

Related