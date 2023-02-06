At the City Council meeting on January 3, 2023 Councilmembers announced their representatives on commissions, committees, and boards. They are as follows:

• Transportation and Circulation Commission – Oscar Valadez

• Active Transportation Committee – Anjali Tapadia

• Community Development Citizens Committee – Tiffany Blay

• Infrastructure & Natural Resources Advisory Committee – Kari Thune

• Library Board of Trustee – Megan Mclellan

• Parks & Recreation Commission – Danielle Nava Mijares

• Planning Commission – Arif Z Mansuri

• Transportation & Circulation Commission – Mehul Desai

• Library Board of Trustees – Joshua Dale

• Active Transportation Committee – Joao Barros

• Community Development Citizens Committee – Gladys Patricia Hanzo

• Infrastructure & Natural Resources Advisory Committee – James Cho

• Parks & Recreation Commission – Adrian Meza

• Planning Commission – Patricia Tutor

• Transportation & Circulation Commission – Wayne Carvalho

