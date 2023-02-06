Paulina Jimenez Is A First-Generation DACA Recipient, Advocate for Immigration Reform

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tomorrow, Representative Lou Correa (CA-46) will be joined by Paulina Jimenez, a first-generation DACA recipient and Anaheim resident, as his guest to President Biden’s State of the Union Address to Congress on Tuesday, February 7th—to reaffirm his commitment to fighting for comprehensive immigration reform.

Paulina Jimenez was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, and grew up in Anaheim, California. She is a first-generation DACA recipient, Latina student California State University of Fullerton. Paulina is currently studying in Washington, D.C. and interning on Capitol Hill for the last semester of her undergraduate degree. Paulina is a youth mentor, a small business owner and eyelash technician, and works part-time at In-N-Out Burger. Paulina hopes to pursue law school and become an immigration attorney to give back to her community.

“Thanks to House Democrats and President Biden, our country has made tremendous progress for everyday families. We’ve delivered long overdue investments in infrastructure, landmark legislation to lower health care costs and tackle the climate crisis, a comprehensive effort to bring manufacturing jobs home, and action to prevent gun violence,” said Rep. Correa. “But people like Paulina highlight how much work we have left to do to deliver meaningful immigration reform after three decades of inaction. I am committed to keeping in the fight for our immigrant communities here in Orange County, and for Dreamers like Paulina.”

“I am so honored to join Congressman Correa at the State of the Union Address to hear from President Biden about the progress we have made and the work we still have to do to make this country stronger,” said Paulina Jimenez. “The fight for meaningful immigration reform is not over, and I’m so proud to be in this fight alongside Rep. Correa. My message to every immigrant that makes this country strong is simple: Dreams bigger than your borders, and don’t be afraid of turning your struggles into a success story…si se puede!”

