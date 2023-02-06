California Credit Union Looking to Fund Innovative Orange County Teacher Projects

** Credit Union Encourages Orange County Teachers to Apply for a Spring Project Grant **

February 6, 2023 – California Credit Union invites all Orange County teachers who have a dream class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant program.

The California Credit Union spring grant program is available to full-time teachers in Orange and Los Angeles County, or credit union members teaching in California, looking to fund special learning opportunities for their students. The project should have clearly defined learning objectives tied to students’ academic needs, display creativity, and benefit a significant number of students. Ten California Credit Union grants of $500 each will be awarded to area teachers in the spring program.

“As we celebrate 90 years of service to the education community, we’re excited to once again offer special grants to support our teachers as they work to create innovative programming for their students,” said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O’Connell. “We encourage any teacher who has a dream program to apply for a grant and look forward to funding these inspiring projects.”

Interested teachers can find more information and apply online at ccu.com/teachergrant. The application deadline is February 28, 2023.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union has awarded $165,000 in teacher grants to benefit students across Southern California. Last year’s grant program funded a wide range of projects, including building solar powered ovens, starting a school radio station, hatching chicks, building a genetics lab, and creating a mariachi music program, among others.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related