Emerson Little video on Paulina June and George Pollak exhibit at CSUF

Located near the north entrance of Cal State Fullerton’s Pollak Library is a space known as the Salz-Pollak Atrium Gallery, which has housed a wide variety of exhibitions over the years. From now until March 26th, 2023, a tribute exhibit honoring the CSUF library’s namesakes, Paulina June and George Pollak, is open. Curated by Trish Campbell, Exhibit Program Coordinator at the library and Adjunct Professor in the Division of Anthropology, the exhibition was created to celebrate the lives of the Pollaks as well as the contributions they have made to the community. Featuring everything from the Pollak’s Victorian living room furniture to personal portraits to books, awards, statuettes and artifacts from their art collection, this exhibit is designed to help library patrons and local residents understand who the Pollaks were.

