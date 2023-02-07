Welcome to the Fullerton Observer Video Recap where we take the biggest stories from the Fullerton Observer Newspaper and give it a more visual spin. Today Giselle talks about: The retirement of Cal State Fullerton President Framroze Virjee, the YMCA’s reopening of the maple community center, and the opening of Fullerton’s temporary cold weather shelter.
Would you like to volunteer? We need volunteers for graphic designing, script writing, video editing, and social media management! Email a resume to observer@fullertonobserver.com. FOVR Credits: Hosted by Giselle Monterrosas Edited by Adrian Meza
https://youtu.be/Or2Z7YQt4OA
Categories: Broadcast, Local News
