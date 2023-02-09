Maple Neighborhood Center partners with the YMCA to resume operations

During the January 17 City Council meeting both staff and the YMCA presented their vision and willingness to reopen the Maple Center. During COVID the center was shut down. The Maple neighborhood has felt the closure and has asked the city to reopen the center for over a year now.

The City issued a RFP and two agencies responded: The Friendly Center and YMCA. The Friendly Center is no longer a viable option leaving only the YMCA.

The YMCA agreed to maintain the building which will save the city $52K annually. The Maple Neighborhood Center facilities will be available to rent once again and the YMCA will be offering several after school programs to the community. Eglith Nunci said that she loved the YMCA and thinks it is a perfect fit because of how flexible they are with partnering and facility rentals.

ADDRESS: 701 South Lemon Street, Fullerton, CA 92832 • PHONE: (714) 738-3161

Passed 4 to 5 (Whittaker No)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related