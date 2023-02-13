Observing Fullerton S2 E14 Premieres Feb 14, 2023

Urooj interviews Nicole Carson about her academic journey and the process of opening a non-profit in Fullerton. If you have any questions for Nicole or Urooj, feel free to leave them in the comments. We check comments regularly. High Hopes Counseling Foundation is a non-profit counseling and consulting agency that provides mental and behavioral health services, support, and advocacy in a safe environment to children and their families, regardless of their ability to pay. In addition to offering mental and behavioral health support for low-income clients, they provide volunteer, and training opportunities for masters-level student trainees, and paid, comprehensive training and supervision for postgraduate, associate marriage and family therapists, professional counselors, and behavior therapists. – High Hopes Counseling Website (https://highhopescounseling.org/about…) Location: 733 E. Chapman Ave. Fullerton, CA 92831 Phone: 657-200-5533 _______________________________________________________________________________________________ Note: We have a new YouTube channel! Please subscribe 🙂 Would you like to volunteer for the podcast? We need volunteers for graphic designing, script writing, video editing, and social media management! Email a resume to admin@observingfullerton.com

