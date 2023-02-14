Hosted by Orange County Community Foundation during Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, funds raised will help nine local nonprofits deliver life-changing support

The Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) hosted its fifth annual Love Is Giving Day, a 24-hour collaborative giving day to encourage healthy teen relationships in Orange County. OCCF announced on February 8, that 559 donors contributed $137,118 to nine nonprofits with a shared commitment to support, educate and empower local teens.

Held annually during Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, the Love Is Giving Day supports Orange County teens to seek healthy relationships that recognize their inherent value and make them aware that life-changing assistance is available if they are vulnerable or have experienced abuse. While the CDC’s Prevention of Youth Violence Report indicates that youth violence causes $18.2 billion annually in combined medical and lost productivity costs, it also highlights the importance of prevention programs and services. Vital programs such as the ones offered by the participating nonprofits reduce risk factors and benefit the health and well-being of the entire community.

“Every day, but especially through the Love Is Giving Day, OCCF wants every teen to know they have a safe and loving home in Orange County,” said Shelley Hoss, president and CEO of the Orange County Community Foundation. “We are grateful for the support our community has shown once again and thank the nonprofits on the frontlines who deliver essential services to some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Love Is remains part of OCCF’s iheartOC Collaborative Giving Days, an annual initiative that designates cause-specific giving days focused on critical community issues. The online giving model matches local nonprofits with shared missions – from homelessness and workforce development to preserving ecosystems and supporting local veterans – to create momentum on one shared day and leverage a combined outreach effort for collective success. Since its start in 2015, OCCF Giving Days have raised more than $20 million for 1,254 Orange County nonprofits.

OCCF is recognized as the center of gravity for Orange County philanthropy, acting as an unparalleled resource for local philanthropists and their families for over 30 years. In addition to the organization’s cause-specific giving days, it offers unique insights, deep knowledge, and a diverse array of tools to support both lifetime and legacy giving – making OCCF home to more than 600 charitable funds benefiting a wide range of causes.

For more information about Orange County Community Foundation Collaborative Giving Days, including key statistics and infographics, please visit https://www.oc-cf.org/giving-days/

About Orange County Community Foundation

Founded in 1989, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) works with donors, strengthens the local nonprofit sector and works to find solutions to community needs. Since its inception, OCCF has awarded more than $930 million in grants and scholarships, placing the organization in the top two percent in grantmaking among U.S. community foundations. For more information, visit oc-cf.org or call 949-553-4202. Be a part of our conversation on Facebook Twitter and Instagram . Preview OCCF’s 2022 annual report here

