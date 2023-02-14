Community Voices

Donations Requested for Basic Needs Services

Basic Needs Services provides full-sized hygiene products and gently worn professional attire to support CSUF students. The center is currently in need of donations such as new, full-sized hygiene products. These include shampoo, conditioner, body wash, mouthwash, toothpaste, dental floss, loofahs, razors, shaving cream, deodorant and hairbrushes. Gently-worn professional attire such as suits, blazers, dress shirts, skirts, dress pants, dresses, and ties are also needed.

Donations are accepted at MH 143 Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 5:00pm. For information, please visit our website or contact Basic Needs Services at (657) 278-3583 or at basicneeds@fullerton.edu.

