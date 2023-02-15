Allison Adams’ “Groundbreaking Girls, Trailblazing Women” Exhibition Opens February 16th

Orange County artist Allison Adams honors women in a wide range of careers, decades, and interests in her exhibit “Groundbreaking Women.”

Adams began the project in 2017 after the death of her husband, finding strength and empowerment in the stories of these influential women. Working from old black-and-white photographs, Adams captures the vibrancy of these trailblazers.

Adams says, “As we learn their stories and look into their eyes, we remember our heritage as women and girls: creative, resilient, and courageous.”

The exhibition includes notable names like Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai and NASA research mathematician Katherine Johnson; activists Dolores Huerta, Angela Davis, and Greta Thunberg; and artists Georgia O’Keeffe and Frida Kahlo.

Muck Curator Lisa M. Berman comments on the selection, “So many of these ceiling breakers, inventors, activists, artists, musicians, and change-makers significant contributions have made history and changed our culture forever. Telling their stories through art honors them and inspires others to do the same with their own authentic voice.”

Berman notes that she is excited to have her family member featured in the exhibition, Dr. Virginia Apgar, creator of the Apgar Score. “Presenting these types of exhibitions specifically coinciding with Black History Month and Women’s History Month is meant not only to educate and inspire but to create an ongoing inter-generational dialogue, a “Catalyst for Conversation” if you will, with anyone, male/female, young/old who views the exhibition.”

The original framed paintings and drawings are available from $300-$1,300. There are unframed, limited-edition prints for $60 and notecards as well. Guests are encouraged to watch Adams’s award-winning movie during their visit.

The exhibition will be on view in the Main Gallery at The Muck from February 16th to March 31st. Please contact Lisa M. Berman at Curator@theMuck.org for sales.

Gallery Hours:

Monday-Friday: 10 am-5 pm

*Closed occasionally for holidays and special events.

Please call for the most up-to-date information.

Gallery Admission

Ticket Price: $5

Includes access to all current exhibitions

Free for Golden Ticket Holders

