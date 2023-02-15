One in 7 patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion. At the same time, only about 3% of Americans give blood. The American Red Cross needs more people to make and keep appointments to give blood or platelets in February and has three great reasons to do so:

Help prevent a blood shortage: Winter brings seasonal illness and dangerous weather, which can hurt the blood supply. When donors give now, they can help ensure blood is on hospital shelves when it’s needed.

During a blood donation appointment, the Red Cross checks donors’ blood pressure and pulse, which are important indicators of heart health. Treat yourself: All who come to give in February will get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon. Those who come to donate this month will also automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/heart.

Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand. Protect the blood supply from dropping – book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 16-28

Chance at trip to Florida + $10 Amazon.com Gift Card for coming to give blood or platelets

Anaheim

2/16/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St Boniface Catholic Church, 120. N Janss St.

2/20/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Canyon Hills Presbyterian Church, 190 S. Fairmont

2/23/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., North Orange Continuing Education (NOCE), 1830 W. Romneya Dr

2/26/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., St Anthony Claret Catholic Church, 1450 E. La Palma

2/27/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., St Justin Martyr Catholic Church, 2050 W. Ball Rd

2/28/2023: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 440 N. Loara

Brea

2/20/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Brea Masonic Center, 500 E Imperial Hwy

2/20/2023: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 820 W. Imperial Hwy

2/26/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., St Angela Merici, 585 S. Walnut Ave

2/28/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Cause Church, 950 Beacon St

2/28/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Beckman Coulter, 250 S. Kraemer Blvd

Buena Park

2/20/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Buena Park Downtown, 8308 On the Mall, Suite #249, 2nd Floor

Costa Mesa

2/28/2023: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Care Partners, 150 Paularino Ave, Suite D-182

Cypress

2/26/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Legion Post 295, 5646 Coporate Avenue

Fountain Valley

Red Cross Fountain Valley Blood Donation Center, 17800 Newhope St See RedCrossBlood.org for hours

Fullerton

Red Cross Fullerton Blood Donation Center, 1379 S Harbor Blvd See RedCrossBlood.org for hours

2/24/2023: 7:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Rosary Academy, 1340 N Acacia

2/28/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., St Jude Medical Center, 101 E. Valencia Mesa Drive

Garden Grove

2/16/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Building G, 6202 Cerulean Ave

2/17/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Bolsa Grande High School, 9401 Westminster Ave

Huntington Beach

2/17/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Ocean Breeze Villas, 6401 Warner Ave

2/20/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Huntington Beach Masonic Center, 601 Palm Avenue

Irvine

2/16/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Light of Christ Lutheran Church, 18182 Culver Drive

2/17/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Antis Roofing, 2649 Campus Dr

2/22/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., 19800 Building, 19800 MacArthur Blvd, Suite C030

2/23/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St Elizabeth Ann Seton, 9 Hillgate

2/27/2023: 9:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Boys & Girls Club, 295 East Yale Loop

Ladera Ranch

2/21/2023: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Ladera Ranch Oak Knoll, 28192 O’Neill Drive

Laguna Hills

Red Cross Laguna Hills Blood Donation Center, 22971 Mill Creek Dr See RedCrossBlood.org for hours

2/16/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Orange County Association of Realtors, 25552 La Paz

2/24/2023: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Winspire, 23091 Mill Creek Drive

Laguna Woods

2/23/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., St Nicholas Parish, 24252 El Toro Road

Los Alamitos

2/21/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 11600 Los Alamitos Blvd

2/28/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Los Alamitos Medical Center, 3751 Katella Ave

Newport Beach

2/20/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Legion Post 291, 215 15th Street

Orange

2/19/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Legion Post 132, 143 S. Lemon Street

2/23/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chapman University Argyros Forum, 386 N. Center Street

2/27/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., First Christian Church of Orange, 1130 East Walnut Ave

Placentia

2/22/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Placentia Presbyterian Church, 849 Bradford Avenue

Rancho Santa Margarita

2/28/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Tesoro High School, 1 Tesoro Creek

San Clemente

2/24/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Baha’is of San Clemente, 3316 Avenida Del Presidente

San Juan Capistrano

2/26/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Mission Basilica, 31520 El Camino Real

Santa Ana

Red Cross Santa Ana Blood Donation Center, 600 Parkcenter Drive See RedCrossBlood.org for hours

2/16/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1751 S Lyon Street

2/21/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Magnolia Science Academy, 2840 W First St

2/24/2023: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club, 950 W Highland St

Seal Beach

2/22/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., City of Seal Beach, 3131 N Gate Rd

Tustin

2/19/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., St Cecilia Catholic Church, 1301 Sycamore

Westminster

2/20/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Westminster Mall, 2031 Westminster Mall

Yorba Linda

2/20/2023: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Yorba Linda Masonic Center, 4847 Main St

2/20/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Yorba Linda Masonic Center, 4847 Main St

2/27/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Yorba Linda Masonic Center, 4847 Main St

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross Southern California Region

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid, and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the public to perform its mission. The Red Cross Southern California Region proudly serves San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Imperial Counties. In addition to carrying out disaster preparedness and response programs, blood collection, health and safety training, international services programs and supporting the military community, the Southern California Region provides nutritional counseling through its Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program in San Diego and helps communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters through its Prepare SoCal and Prepare San Diego initiatives. For more information, please visit redcross.org/SoCal or cruzrojaamericana.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

