Breeze Airways, the newest, nicest U.S. airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, today debuted at John Wayne Airport (SNA) with the first-ever “Orange County to Orange County” flight, to Orlando, FL (MCO).

The new flight is the first nonstop connection between California’s and Florida’s Orange Counties. Breeze is also adding nonstop service to Provo/Salt Lake City, UT, today and, next month, adds nonstops to Columbus, OH; Cincinnati, OH, and Pittsburgh, PA. One-stop/no plane change ‘BreezeThru’ service is also offered to Providence, RI.

Fares start from $69* one-way from SNA to Orlando, and from $39* to Provo, if purchased by Monday, February 20. All five nonstop destinations are currently on sale for introductory fares.

Orange County (SNA) to:

Orlando, FL (Daily, Nice from $69* one way);

Provo, UT (Daily, Nice from $39* one way);

Columbus, OH** (Wed and Sat, starting March 29, Nice from $119*);

Cincinnati, OH** (Thurs, Sun, and Tues, starting March 30, Nice from $119*);

Pittsburgh, PA** (Fri and Mon, starting March 31, Nice from $119*); and

Providence, RI** (BreezeThru service on Mon, Wed, Thurs, Fri, Sat, and Sun, starting March 29).

“I can’t think of a better way to commemorate this milestone than for the ‘nicest airline’ to connect two of the ‘happiest places on earth’,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ Founder, and CEO. “While also giving our Provo Guests an epic day-trip option from their house to the ‘house of the mouse’ in Orange County.”

“We are pleased to welcome a new airline partner to our diverse group of carriers,” said Charlene Reynolds, Airport Director. “Breeze supports community interests by bringing Orange County a fleet of cleaner, quieter aircraft. We are excited to deliver a superior level of convenience for our guests with additional service and new destinations.”

Breeze took flight in May 2021 and has quickly expanded across the U.S. connecting underserved city pairs with fast, efficient flights. The airline’s business model centers around offering affordable fares with plenty of perks including no change and cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure, free family seating, and enhanced seating options including Extra Legroom and First Class seats**. Guests can choose from a la carte or bundled options to create a travel experience that meets their needs.

Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

