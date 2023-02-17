Local Author Linda Saslow: See You Zen book signing at Half Off Books

See You Zen is a novel intended as a casual beach read to pick up and finish in a weekend. The style is breezy and witty with enough suspense to keep the pages turning.

The main character, Kiki decends into destructive drugs and alcohol abuse reminiscent of the 1970s sensation Go Ask Alice. There are echoes of Bridget Jones’s Diary in Kiki’s romantic liaisons. Like a Jonathan Franzen epic, there is plenty of family disfunction and discontent.

See You Zen is Linda Saslow’s first novel, but it is not her first rodeo. She edited three editions of the regionally popular LA Bargain Book published by New Paradigm Press. Saslow has written for the LA Weekly, UCLA Daily Bruin, Pasadena Magazine, Shaker Life Magazine, Blue Lyra Review, and the Fullerton Observer.

Her essay Plucking and Preening was featured in the prestigious 2019 literary journal Into Sanity by Talking Writing.

Saslow will be five years sober as of January 2, 2023 and the portion of the novel where the protagonist triumphs over addictions is inspired by actual events in her life and the experiences of others she has encountered on her sober journey.

There will be a book signing and refreshments at 4:30 on Friday March 3 at Half-Off Books on Wilshire, Fullerton.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related