Do you know an extraordinary woman who leads by example, lives on purpose, and inspires others to be more and do more?

Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva’s office is now accepting nominations for the “Women of Distinction” awards.

The ceremony will take place in March, during Women’s History Month.

The deadline for nominations is February 25th.

For questions or additional information, please contact Lily Jimenez in my office at (714) 525-6515 or by email at Liliana.Jimenez@asm.ca.gov.

