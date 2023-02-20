Above: Congratulations to the Fullerton Bears Jr All-American Football Superbowl Championship winners for 2022. Below: Bears Junior Football Cheer Squad receives recognition from the City of Fullerton and the State Assembly office of Sharon Quirk-Silva.

