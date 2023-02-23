Friends of Jazz helps keep music in the schools

Founded in November 1999 as a nonprofit organization staffed by volunteers, Friends of Jazz’s mission is to ensure the continued growth and development of music performance, appreciation, and education.

Our primary goal is to “Keep Music in the Schools.”

“We encourage the enjoyment of jazz by helping children with their musical education and experiences. We offer free jazz improvisation classes to local fourth graders and teach them how to read, play (on recorders), perform, and enjoy music. Currently, we are offering classes to 467 students at six elementary schools: Beechwood, Rolling Hills, Richman, Raymond, Acacia, and Woodcrest,” said long-time member, Judi McDuff, “We also award stipends and scholarships to 9-10 local high school music students and bands, Fullerton College and Cal State Fullerton music students, and vocal jazz students. We depend on memberships and individual and business donations. Our annual Mardi Gras Ball and Silent Auction is our only major fundraiser.”

Help Friends of Jazz invest in today’s youth.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to become part of this mission.

For more information, contact 714.273-7504 or www.friendsofjazzinc.com

