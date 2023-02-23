Passport Day to Help Families Beat the Summer Rush!

The passport rush for summertime travel has begun! Beat the rush and take advantage of Orange County Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen’s Passport Day on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Orange County Courthouse located at 211 W. Santa Ana Blvd., Room 201, in Santa Ana. This day is geared towards individuals and families who can’t make it to our offices during normal operating hours due to work, school, or other time constraints. With summer travel plans on people’s minds, now is the time to apply for your passports! Only new passport applications will be accepted. Renewal applications will not be accepted. Due to demand, appointments are highly recommended; however, walk-ins are welcomed. To take advantage of this wonderful opportunity, all applicants must bring a completed and unsigned passport application prior to visiting the office. To complete an online application and/or to make an appointment for this special opening, please visit us at OCRecorder.com.

“If you have plans to travel this summer, this is a tremendous opportunity to get the process started and get your passport in time,” said Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen. “Passport Day is the perfect occasion for busy individuals and families to obtain these vital services without having to miss school or work and to avoid travel delays,” he added.

Passport Day makes the process easier for parents, as both parents must be present to obtain passports for children younger than 16 years of age. Currently, processing service times at the federal level can take up to 11 weeks total from the day an application is submitted at our offices so please plan according to your travel needs.

U.S. Department of State fees need to be paid with a check or money order only and a separate processing fee of $35 paid to the Clerk-Recorder Department using a separate form of payment. As an added convenience, passport photos are available on the spot for the low cost of $7.

For more information about Passport Day or to learn more about the services available to the public at the Clerk-Recorder Department, please visit OCRecorder.com. Our information line, (714) 834-2500, is also available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except holidays.

