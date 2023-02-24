Fullerton Elks Lodge Uses Grant Money for Student Homework Club Incentive Items

Fullerton Elks Lodge partnered with a Placentia non-profit, Lot 318, to support and enhance educational efforts for underprivileged children.

Lot 318 has a long history of working in these impacted communities and helping in a variety of ways such as after-school education, leadership training, and helping with food insecurity.

To help create additional incentives to achieve homework completion, the Lodge obtained a $2,000 Gratitude Grant.

In late January, student leaders at Lot 318 shopped together with their directors, Letty Gali, and Alex Nunez to purchase homework club program incentive items. Kids in this program earn points as they read books and complete homework assignments. Some of the items purchased were bicycles, helmets, electric scooters, and skateboards. Mitch Hanlon wrote the grant for the Lodge.

