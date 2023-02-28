Congressman J. Luis Correa honored the 100th birthday of Joe Juarez, a member of the greatest generation, on February 28, 2023.

“Joe was born in Fullerton, CA. While growing up, his favorite sport was baseball. In 1942, Joe and his high school baseball team were on their way to the CIF championship game, but they never made it because Joe and his teammates were drafted and served in World War II. As a private first class, Joe fought in the Pacific and was awarded the Asia Pacific campaign medal and their World War II victory medal. Joe spent 2 1/2 years in the Pacific before returning home. Several of his teammates, including one of his brothers, never made it back,” said Correa, “Joe and his wife Novell were married for 68 years and raised three children. Throughout his life, Joe has never forgotten his band of brothers who made the ultimate sacrifice for this great country. Happy birthday Joe, you are a true American hero.”

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JV-Cmm5zpN7LckQYzSqbVTtv0kIhekJy/view

