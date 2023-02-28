Lions Club of Fullerton Hosts Guest Speaker City Manager Eric Levitt at Free Event

Free Guest Speaker Event
Who: Fullerton City Manager Eric Levitt
What: Guest Speaker hosted by the Lions Club of Fullerton
When: Thursday, March 16 at 7 pm
Where: Sizzler, 1401 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA
On a Mission to Serve
To empower Lions clubs, volunteers, and partners to improve health and well-being, strengthen communities, and support those in need through humanitarian services and grants that impact lives globally, and encourage peace and international understanding.
