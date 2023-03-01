Fullerton Scout Troop 97 hosts a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

Fullerton Scout Troop 97 is hosting their annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser on Sat. March 11th from 7-10 am at Morningside Presbyterian Church. is hosting their annualon Sat Morningside Presbyterian Church.

This event is to raise funds for upcoming community events, like Love Fullerton, and other adventures this year. The scouts and their families will be cooking and serving all-you-can-eat hot pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, and beverages for all who come.

$12 per person donation from 7-11 am on Sat. March 11th. 1201 Dorothy Ln, Fullerton, CA 92831 Morningside Presbyterian Church.

It’s a great opportunity to support Troop 97 which has served in Fullerton for 60 years! All cooks and servers will be observing all food safety and CDC – COVID guidelines. The scouts look forward to serving the Fullerton community and raising people of skills and character for many years to come.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related