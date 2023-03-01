Spot Light on Woman Owned Business in Orange County: Lucky DeLuxe Fabrics

Lucky DeLuxe Fabrics is the new home for local sewers and makers on a budget! Lucky DeLuxe Fabrics, founded by local costume professionals, Bronwen Burton and Catherine Esera will open its doors on Saturday, March 4, 2023, 932 E. Lincoln Ave in the city of Orange. The store offers a wide selection of high-quality secondhand fabrics, sewing supplies, and yarn that are perfect for DIY projects, upcycling, and creating unique, and sustainable projects.

“We’re thrilled to offer a new shopping experience for fabric and yarn lovers who are looking for affordable, sustainable options,” said Bronwen and Catherine, “Our goal is to make it easy for people to choose more sustainable options when it comes to sewing. By buying secondhand fabrics, customers can reduce their environmental impact and create something truly unique.”

The store is dedicated to promoting sustainable sewing and reducing textile waste. By offering affordable options for fabric enthusiasts, the store will encourage a mindful approach to fabric and craft supply consumption. Lucky DeLuxe Fabrics offers a wide variety of fabrics, yarn, needlework kits, books, and sewing patterns – there’s something for every project and every style.

Customers will find unique, one-of-a-kind fabrics that are no longer in production, as well as pre-loved fabrics that are in excellent condition. The store also accepts donations of unused fabric, empowering customers to feel good about supporting a sustainable cause while adding to their own fabric stash.

In addition to offering affordable supplies, the store also plans in the future to host workshops and events focused on sustainable sewing, knitting, and other fiber art subjects. These events will be a great opportunity for customers to learn new skills, meet other like-minded individuals, and contribute to a more sustainable future.

The store is located at 932 E. Lincoln Ave., Orange, CA 92865, and will open Saturday, March 4, 2023, 10 am- 6 pm. Normal operating hours will be Tuesday – Friday, 11 am- 7 pm, and Saturday 10 am-4 pm. For more information, visit www.LuckyDeLuxeFabrics.com or follow Lucky.DeLuxe.Fabrics on Instagram and luckydeluxe.fabrics on TikTok.

Contact: Lucky DeLuxe Fabrics, LuckyDeLuxeFabrics@gmail.com, (714)941-9176.

About Bronwen Burton: Bronwen Burton has over 30 years of experience working in the costuming industry. She has worked in all disciplines; theatre, dance, film, and opera. Bronwen has worked for professional companies and educational institutions. Her focus has been, Cutter Draper. She was a staff cutter draper at South Coast Repertory and at Opera Pacific before becoming the Costume Shop Manager at Fullerton College. She has a BFA in Costume Design from the California Institute of the Arts. She has a wide knowledge of period pattern making and a special place in her heart for 1930s bias draping.

About Catherine Esera: Catherine learned to love the art of sewing as a young child. After years of needlepoint counted cross-stitch, crewel & embroidery, she finally took the plunge and learned to sew at a machine. She graduated from Cal Poly Pomona with a bachelor’s degree in Apparel Manufacturing and Merchandising with a specialized focus on theater and costuming. She has worked professionally as a customer in many capacities including wardrobe manager, stitcher, designer, first hand (assistant to the cutter/draper), and cutter/draper (pattern maker). Catherine has worked in several different theatrical settings including education, community theater, Shakespeare festivals, opera, regional theater, and large roadhouses

