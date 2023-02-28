The Number of Customers Opting Out Could Negatively Affect OCPA’s Operations

California State Auditor Report February 2023 One of the more important measures a CCA must monitor is its participation rate. According to state law, a CCA must inform customers in member communities at least twice before they are automatically enrolled that they have the right to opt out of the CCA without penalty. The proportion of eligible customers who receive service from the CCA is expressed as its participation rate.

In the months since OCPA began providing commercial service in April 2022, more customers than expected have opted out. A January 2020 community choice energy feasibility study and technical assessment (feasibility study) prepared for the city of Irvine assumed a residential participation rate of 95 percent and a commercial participation rate of 90 percent. OCPA’s budget model for fiscal year 2022–23 makes the same assumptions. According to an implementation plan that OCPA’s board approved in December 2020 and amended in December 2021, these anticipated participation rates of 90 to 95 percent were based on reported opt‐out rates for other California CCAs.

However, as Figure 5 shows, OCPA’s residential customer participation rate had dropped to 77 percent as of January 2023—only a few months after it began to provide this service. The participation rate for commercial service, which launched in April 2022, was 88 percent as of January 2023. Not only are OCPA’s participation rates already lower than it projected, they are also below the participation rates of other California CCAs.

According to the feasibility study, recent CCAs’ participation rates have ranged from 90 to 97 percent of potential customers. In addition, other CCAs’ experiences indicate that more customers may opt out as time goes on. For example, communities added more recently to Marin Clean Energy (MCE), the first CCA in California, have higher participation rates than communities that joined MCE in the past. In a June 2018 presentation, MCE indicated that the average participation rate for the communities that joined MCE before 2018 was slightly more than 83 percent, whereas communities that began receiving service in 2018 had average participation rates of nearly 91 percent.

Low participation rates reduce OCPA’s total revenues and can affect its net income.

OCPA’s CFO asserted that, if other factors remain the same, changes in OCPA’s participation rates have a proportional relationship to its revenue and the amount it spends on energy. Therefore, lower participation rates reduce OCPA’s operating revenue and, to a slightly lesser degree, its energy costs. OCPA does not have an estimate of the reduction in its fiscal year 2022–23 revenue that is specifically attributable to the lower‐than‐anticipated participation rate. However, we estimate, based on the $302 million in annual revenue OCPA originally projected, that the difference between its projected participation rates and its current participation rates could reduce its expected gross revenue by more than $22 million in fiscal year 2022–23 alone.

Although there are other factors that our estimate does not account for, and which could increase or decrease this amount, OCPA’s CFO confirmed that our method for estimating the reduction was not unreasonable. The CFO also stated that customer opt‐outs have a minimal impact on the financial bottom line because OCPA can reduce the amount of power it procures going forward to account for a lower number of customer accounts and can sell excess power.

After we shared our estimate with the CFO, she provided an estimate that the majority of the reduction in OCPA’s gross revenue would be offset by a reduction in its total cost of energy and that OCPA’s net income would be reduced by approximately $1.4 million. However, notwithstanding potential additional cost savings that we did not quantify but that could result from the reduction in the number of customers OCPA must serve, a $1.4 million reduction represents 30 percent of OCPA’s budgeted net income for fiscal year 2022–23. Thus, these customer opt‐outs may have a significant impact on OCPA’s financial bottom line. Further, even though the CFO stated that OCPA will always be able to sell its excess power and may be able to sell that power for more than it paid, she acknowledged that there is no guarantee that OCPA will be able to sell the power for as much as it paid.