Fullerton loses another top employee

Meg McWade, Fullerton Public Works Director is leaving our city and will join the City of La Verne. McWade has 32 years of public service experience, including serving as the Director of Public Works for the City of Pomona, where she also served as the Deputy Public Works Director, Utilities Manager, Business Services Manager, and Budget Officer.

“Meg was ranked as the top candidate by our external interview panel. Meg will provide professionalism, stability, and a depth of knowledge as she serves our residents and leads the great staff in Public Works,” stated La Verne City Manager Ken Domer. Domer was fired without reason as Fullerton’s City Manager by a council majority in 2021. Several top employees have left or been fired, leaving the temps and new employees at a deficit of institutional knowledge.

“I am excited to join the Public Works Team serving the community of La Verne,” said McWade.

