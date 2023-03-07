Rep Correa and Colleagues Reintroduce Bill to Provide a Path to Citizenship for Immigrants

Representative Lou Correa (CA-46) will join U.S. Representatives Zoe Lofgren (CA-18), Norma Torres (CA-35), Grace Meng (NY-6), Adriano Espaillat (NY-13), and Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (IL-04) in formally announcing the reintroduction of Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929 on THURSDAY, March 9, 2023.

WHO: U.S. Rep. Lou Correa (CA-46) U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (CA-18) U.S. Rep. Norma Torres (CA-35) U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (NY-6) U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat (NY-13) U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (IL-04) Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) Executive Director Angelica Salas WHAT: Press conference to announce the re-introduction of the “Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929,” which seeks to unlock permanent residency for millions of Americans-in-waiting. WHEN: THURSDAY, March 9, 2023 at 9:00am EST (6:00am PST) WHERE: House Triangle at the United States Capitol JOIN: In-person or live on CHIRLA’s Facebook page

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING:

“After 36 years of inaction and broken promises, it’s past time for this Congress to act and deliver meaningful immigration reform to the communities that need it most—and that our country relies on,” said Congressman Lou Correa, Ranking Member of the Border Security Subcommittee. “That is why I’m so honored to work alongside each and every one of my colleagues today to introduce this common-sense, and sorely needed legislation, the Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929, to provide a long-awaited pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants who have lived and worked in our communities for decades. Just like our immigrant communities delivered for this country during a once-in-a-generation pandemic, it’s past time that we deliver for them, too.”

“For decades, immigrants who contribute significantly to our communities and our economy have been relegated to a legal limbo,” said Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, a senior member of the House Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement Subcommittee and a former immigration lawyer. “While the extreme MAGA Republicans make dozens of trips to the border and perform other political stunts, my colleagues and I are once again focusing on immigration action by reintroducing this commonsense registry legislation that is simply an update of the law that was first put in place in 1929. As our predecessors in the 70th Congress understood, providing stability to those who are of good character and who have resided here for a significant period of time is good for America. Updating this historically-bipartisan provision to provide lawful permanent resident status to vetted immigrants who have been a part of our communities for years will make our country stronger.”

“While House Republicans continue to fabricate a false border anti-immigrant narrative and spread a fear-mongering rhetoric, others in Congress seek to present practical solutions and recognize immigrants as the contributing force they represent to our nation,” stated Angelica Salas CHIRLA Executive Director, who will be in Washington, DC for the re-introduction of the bill.

“In the United States, we rely on the work and efforts of immigrants, but our nation’s broken immigration system has failed these hardworking men and women. They deserve better, and this historic bill – by making a simple update to America’s registry law – would provide a pathway to permanent legal status and even citizenship for so many. I am proud to co-lead this effort to update the registry date for the first time in 30+ years and thank you to my colleagues and Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) for partnering with us on this effort. For the thousands of immigrant workers, our neighbors and friends who have been integral community members and good, contributing Americans in every way except on paper, the time to update our registry law is now,” said Congresswoman Norma Torres.

“I am proud to again stand alongside my Congressional colleagues in reintroducing legislation that would help provide an end to legal limbo for roughly eight million immigrants,” said Congresswoman Grace Meng.“Immigrants are the driving force in building our nation’s diversity, infrastructure, and rich American culture. It is long overdue that we recognize the contributions of immigrants and provide lawful permanent status for millions who have been living and working in our communities. America must remain true to our legacy of welcoming new Americans and this bill is a strong step toward living out that legacy.”

“It’s no secret immigrants built our nation—and those who came to the United States years ago in search of a better life and have set down roots here deserve a chance at permanent residence,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat (NY-13), deputy chair of Congressional Hispanic Caucus. “There are currently millions of immigrants living in legal limbo who face an uncertain future regarding their residency status. Our bill will provide them with a pathway toward citizenship allowing roughly eight million immigrants who have been residing in the U.S. for at least seven years, a chance to obtain their green cards through registry. Historically, registry has been a bipartisan policy issue and we are certain our bill will help provide critical measures to keep families together and allow millions of our neighbors to continue their efforts contributing to our nation’s economic and social well-being.”

“I represent a largely Latino and immigrant district with approximately 41% non-citizens. Nearly 300,000 of my constituents have lived and raised families in the U.S. for decades yet don’t have the peace of mind due to the uncertainty of their citizenship status,” said Congressman Jesus “Chuy” García. “This bill would create permanent protections for approximately eight million immigrants by giving them a chance to regularize their status. Updating the Registry law will help restore basic safety and dignity for hardworking immigrants who have been contributing to our communities for a long time.”

BACKGROUND

The bill updates an existing status adjustment process in the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), better known as registry. The registry provision was first enacted almost 94 years-to-date, on March 2, 1929. Registry permitted certain immigrants that had been continuously present in the United States since June 3, 1921, to apply for permanent residency. Since then, the cutoff date for eligibility for the registry has been modified several times. However, the registry date was last updated via the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act (IRCA) to January 1, 1972, marking 37 years since the last significant update to this important immigration provision which could legalize the status of millions of Americans-in-waiting.

The “Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929” bill updates the INA registry provision and unlocks permanent residence for millions of Americans-in-waiting.

