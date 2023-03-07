RANKING MEMBER CORREA STATEMENT ON REPORTS OF BIDEN ADMINISTRATION REINSTATING MIGRANT FAMILY DETENTION

Following reports that the Biden Administration is considering reinstating migrant family detention, Representative Lou Correa (CA-46), Ranking Member of the Border Security Subcommittee, released the following statement March 7, 2023:

“The New York Times’ report that the Biden Administration may reinstate Trump-era family detention policies as a method to stonewall migrants from seeking safe-haven in this country is alarming,” said Ranking Member Correa. “As the Administration prepares for the eventual end of Title 42, it should be working in lockstep with Congress to fund safe, moral border security measures while ensuring our immigration system is humane, just, and safe for every family seeking our protection—not subjecting families to unsafe and immoral conditions.”

“We’ve pushed for the end of Title 42 for over two years, leaving the Administration with ample time to prepare for its ending,” Correa concluded. “This method of preparation, if chosen, is immoral and unacceptable.”

###

ABOUT LOU: Congressman Lou Correa is a longtime Orange County resident, with deep local roots. To this day, he lives only three miles from his childhood neighborhood in Anaheim. He is the son of working-class parents whose hard work gave him a chance at success, and has spent his career fighting to protect the American Dream, and ensure anyone can reach the middle class, just as he did. In 2016, Lou was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives to continue his work by representing the community he has spent the past 20 years serving, fighting to give everyone access to the same opportunity he had. Congressman Correa is committed to working across party lines to strengthen the middle class and give everyone a shot at the American Dream by investing in education, healthcare, and our fading infrastructure, and has introduced legislation to protect the legal rights of immigrants, care for veterans, and fight against the wasteful spending of taxpayer money.

