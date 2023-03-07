U.S. Representatives Young Kim (CA-40), Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05), Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12), and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-25) introduced a bipartisan resolution on March 7, 2023, to recognize Sunday, March 12, 2023, as Girl Scouts Day, commemorating the 111th anniversary of the founding of Girl Scouts of the United States and honoring the tremendous impact the organization has had on countless young women and girls over the past century.

The congresswomen serve as co-chairs of Girl Scouts Troop Capitol Hill. Read the resolution HERE.

“As a former Girl Scout and troop leader for my daughters, I have seen firsthand how Girl Scouts help girls gain confidence, learn practical skills, and become strong young women ready to take on the world,” said Rep. Kim. “I am thrilled to be able to lead this bipartisan resolution to honor the Girl Scouts’ impact across the nation and thank my Girl Scouts Troop Capitol Hill co-chairs for joining me in this bipartisan effort. I am proud to support Girl Scouts and will keep fighting to expand opportunities for women and girls, so they can achieve their dream and succeed in the classroom and in the workplace.”

“Growing up in a rural community, the Girl Scouts helped give me the courage to dream big and teach me the skills I needed to make my dreams a reality – and I’m not alone. For 111 years, the Girl Scouts have encouraged young girls across America to live courageously, follow their hearts, see their own potential, and be risk takers,” said Rep. Rodgers. “As a leader of Troop Capitol Hill, I’m proud to recognize the Girl Scouts today for their commitment to empowering the next generation of women to rise up and be bold leaders in everything they do.”

“From promoting involvement in STEM to supporting girls’ mental health, the Girl Scouts have had an immeasurable impact on our country. Thanks to this organization, countless young women are unafraid to be brave, be creative, and be themselves,” said Rep. Watson Coleman.“For 111 years, the Girl Scouts have developed new generations of young women leaders. I’m proud to sponsor this resolution in recognition of their contributions to the United States.”

“The Girl Scouts develop America’s future leaders in so many ways, whether it’s promoting physical and mental health, encouraging girls’ participation in STEM, or fostering financial literacy,” said Rep. Wasserman Schultz. “I saw it up close, having been a former troop leader myself and seeing my own daughters grow immensely as Girl Scouts. I’m proud to recognize the Girl Scouts for changing the lives of over 50 million individuals, and as one of the troop leaders of Capitol Hill, I’m incredibly honored to represent and support their efforts to uplift our next generation of amazing girls.”

The Troop Capitol Hill Co-Chairs were joined in introducing the resolution by Reps. Paul Tonko (NY-20), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01), Nikema Williams (GA-05), Susie Lee (NV-03), Betty McCollum (MN-04), Nancy Mace (SC-01), Barbara Lee (CA-12), and Marcy Kaptur (OH-09).

Like this: Like Loading...

Related