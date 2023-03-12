Call for Art by High School Students

About the Competition
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.
Students submit entries to their representative’s office, and panels of district artists select the winning entries. Winners are recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, DC. The winning works are displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol.
How to Enter the Art Competition
- Contact your representative to confirm your district’s participation and obtain specific guidance.
- Review the 2022 Rules for Students and Teachers.
- Complete the 2022 Student Release Form.
- Submit the Student Release Form and any other required materials to your representative by the deadline specified on their website.
The following are important updates on the process for artwork submission: DEADLINE Friday, April 21, 2023, at 5:00 PM PST
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Protect local journalism – please subscribe to the print edition or online edition of the Fullerton Observer. All editions are free, but subscriptions keep us printing, distributing, and posting the paper. Annual subscription is only $39/year. It only takes a minute – Click Here To Subscribe. Thank you for your support for the Fullerton Observer. Click here to view a copy of the print edition.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Categories: Arts, Local Government, Local News, Regional
You must log in to post a comment.