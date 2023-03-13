Join the Orange County District 4 Financial Literacy Forum hosted by Orange County Fourth District Supervisor Doug Chaffee in partnership with California State University, Fullerton on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Heritage Hall – Ehlers Event Center 8150 Knott Ave. Buena Park, CA 90620.

Participants will discuss topics and engage in hands-on activities such as how to build your credit score, mortgage and financing, investment basics, and more!

** Registration is limited to 30 participants per session.

To RSVP, please visit District4-FinancialLiteracy_BuenaPark.eventbrite.com.

The Forum will be hosted in identical sessions throughout various cities in the Fourth District. If you miss this session, please save the date for our future sessions on:

March 17, 2023

March 24, 2023

April 7, 2023

April 21, 2023

April 28, 2023

If you are in need of translation services for the event or if you have any questions, please email D4.FinancialLiteracy@ocgov.com.