Young Observers Early March

What is Trending by Irene, 11th grade

Taking Over the Show

Though an annually anticipated sporting event, this year’s February 12 Super Bowl pronounced history for the entertainment and athletics industry for good. Making a long-awaited return to the stage, pop artist Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show gained massive media traction, most notably for her powerful stage presence and unexpected pregnancy announcement. But off to the side of the central performance, a screen featured 20-year-old Justina Miles, an American Sign Language [ASL] interpreter and a Bowie State University nursing student, making her the first deaf female Super Bowl performer.

Seen interpreting Rihanna’s medley with exceptional energy and groove, clips of Miles’ performance went viral all over social media. If anything, it’s safe to say that the unexpected duo literally stole the show as well as the headlines. But aside from her iconic rendition, Miles advocates for the growing acceptance of ASL and increased accessibility for the deaf community. Although historically underrepresented, performers like Miles are looking to change exactly that. This is our future.

National Celebration by Mateo, 9th grade

March 6 is National Dentist Day

You enter a small, cozy office for the first time in six months. Although you know it usually isn’t so bad, you still feel a hint of fear and anxiety deep inside you, which to some, can be overwhelming. You keep putting off this appointment until you couldn’t any longer. We’ve all been in this scenario before: it’s just another day at the dentist’s office.

Dentists are responsible for not only keeping our teeth healthy and strong but also making them look fresh and clean. Since the beginning of our own lives, dentists have closely monitored the growth of our teeth, as well as prevent any oral diseases or dangers from arising. Even though all of the various drills and machines they use on our mouths can instill fear in our minds, visiting the dentist twice a year is a great practice and can be vital to one’s health and confidence.

To celebrate National Dentist’s Day, here are a few reminders of why it is worth seeing the dentist regularly.

First off, healthy teeth make you look and feel good. One of the first things a person notices about you is your smile, and dentists can keep your smile in tip-top shape by treating cavities, straightening your teeth, and keeping them nice and sparkly.

A website named Match.com conducted a study of 5,000 men and women and concluded that the most attractive aspect of a person is their smile, so dentists are really doing us a favor by fixing it up. Although the road to a healthy smile can be long and grueling sometimes, it is definitely worth it, and dentists make the process so much smoother.

Just like in the scenario I presented earlier, many people have negative feelings about dentist appointments. I was not very stoked either when I had to wear braces for two and a half years. However, my dentists did their best to make the full experience a lot better for me. They were always polite to me, and they offered me some cool prizes every once in a while, such as gift cards and candy (which is kind of ironic). Though this is part of their marketing program, it puts a smile on the patient’s face after a long operation. Finally, dentists keep our entire bodies healthy. This may not seem possible, as they only work on oral health, but they definitely make us feel healthy. People seem to feel good about themselves knowing that they don’t have any cavities or that those teeth that were bugging them are no longer an issue after seeing the dentist. Having a healthy mouth gives us a huge confidence boost and makes us feel great, both physically and mentally.

So, as we celebrate National Dentist’s Day, maybe reconsider skipping the biannual cycle of dentist appointments and schedule a visit for our own benefit.

Spreading Awareness by Declan, 7th grade

Invasion of Burmese Pythons

The Florida Everglades, a 50-mile wide subtropical marsh filled with saw grass and mangrove forests, is home to native, exotic, and endangered wildlife. However, the sanctuary for nature reserves is under attack from one of the top five largest snakes in the world, the Burmese python.

Originally from Southeast Asia, the Burmese python was imported to Florida to be sold as an exotic pet. Usually bought as a small baby, the python owners are soon overwhelmed by the size. Burmese pythons can grow up to 23 feet long and weigh up to 200 pounds when reaching adulthood.

Since 2000, in the Everglades, there has been a massive decrease of raccoons by 99.3%, opossums by 98.9%, bobcats by 87.5%, and rabbits by 100%. Without any predators, the Burmese pythons consumed 25 species of birds, including the endangered ones, and replaced the native predators.

Competing for their prey, alligators and crocodile populations are declining rapidly as they are outnumbered with even some losses due to the pythons eating their young. With no effective solution, Burmese pythons are obliterating the native species in the fragile ecosystem of the Everglades.

Featured Pet by Rosie, 6th grade

Meet Lorenzo

A four-year-old German Shepherd, Lorenzo has alluring amber eyes that even a human would envy. Lorenzo sits beautifully and loves licking lithely. Lorenzo can flop on the bed and relax or take many long strolls. Animal ID#: A1796349 Call (714) 935-6848 to schedule an appointment today! (Walk-ins welcome) Or visit ocpetinfo.org

Animal Trivia

Q: What is the rarest fox in the world?

A: According to https://earthnworld.com/favorite-animals-of-the-world/, foxes are the world’s number 9 most favorite animal. The Sierra Nevada Red Fox is the most endangered fox in the world. In 2015, this elusive fox was caught on camera for the first time in a century.

(See: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/article/150204-sierra-nevada-red-fox-species-animals-science-rare)

Only about 18 to 39 individuals are in the world today. Habitat destruction, poisoning, trapping, and disturbance from off-road vehicles have made the Sierra Nevada Red Foxes swindle away. In California, trapping this species is now banned. Trapping began in the 1940s because this species was prized for its dense, soft fur. To help the Sierra Nevada Red Foxes hang on, the Oregon Conservation Strategy continues to collect data to distinguish the difference between the Eastern Red Fox and the Sierra Nevada Red Fox. They are also maintaining high-elevation conifer forests.

