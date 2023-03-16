President Biden signed a stimulus bill addressing the country’s continued impact of COVID–19 in March 2021. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has allocated $1,954,345 to the City of Fullerton under the HOME Investment Partnership – American Rescue Plan (HOME – ARP). Fullerton City Council approved the HOME – ARP as part of the cities Action Plan on March 7, 2023.

In order to receive funding, the City must develop a HOME-ARP Allocation Plan by identifying unmet needs and gaps in housing or services delivery systems and consulting with service providers, community members, and the Continuum of Care (COC) Board. In an effort to reach as many partners as possible, the City is requesting all interested parties complete the attached survey.

HOME-ARP funds will benefit individuals or families from the following qualifying populations: homeless; at-risk of homelessness; fleeing, or attempting to flee, domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking; and other populations where providing supportive services or assistance would prevent the family’s homelessness or would serve those with the greatest risk of housing instability. Veterans and families that include a veteran family member that meets one of the preceding criteria may be given priority.

To address the needs of the qualifying populations, HOME-ARP funds may be used for eligible activities that include the production or preservation of affordable housing; tenant-based rental assistance (TBRA); supportive services (i.e., homeless prevention services and housing counseling); and purchase and development of non-congregate shelter.

The City of Fullerton is seeking your input to compile community data while developing the HOME-ARP Allocation Plan. Please take a moment to complete our survey. https://www.cityoffullerton.com/government/departments/community-and-economic-development/housing-neighborhood-services/home-american-rescue-plan/home-american-rescue-plan-questionnaire

For more information or if you would prefer to receive a hard copy of the survey, please contact Linda Cordova, Housing Consultant, at (714) 738-2858 or LCordova@cityoffullerton.com.

https://www.cityoffullerton.com/home/showpublisheddocument/7023/638140322127330000

