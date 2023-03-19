How to Report Poor Tree Trimming Practices

According to the City of Fullerton, tree trimming best practices of topping trees weakens trees and leave them vulnerable to disease. Report poor tree trimming to Julio Jacobo at (714) 412-0187. Help the City of Trees maintain its title! Also, ask about planting new trees. See more here: 2023 Parks and Rec Agenda March 13
Categories: Local Government, Local News
