Mental Health Services Act Three-Year Plan Available for Public Comment

The OC Health Care Agency’s (HCA) Mental Health and Recovery Services (MHRS) has released its Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) Three-Year Program and Expenditure plan. The plan is posted and ready for public review here. It will remain posted through April 18, 2023.

MHSA’s Three-Year Plan for Fiscal Years 2023-24 through 2025-26 (Three-Year Plan) is a layout of current and future programs and funding allocation. Mental health programs provided for Orange County under MHSA are consistent with local county-approved plans developed via broad-based community involvement, including input from both mental health service consumers and their family members.

Launched in 2004, with the passing of Proposition 63, the MHSA funding is provided by a 1% tax on personal income of more than $1 million. The MHSA creates an opportunity for the State of California to provide increased funding to support county mental health programs that specifically promote recovery, wellness, and resiliency for residents with serious mental health challenges and their families.

“The vision of MHRS is to provide quality mental health services to our community,” said Dr. Veronica Kelley, Chief of MHRS. “This MHSA Three-Year Plan embodies that vision and reflects an integrated pathway to quality mental health services in Orange County.”

HCA’s Mental Health and Recovery Services team uses a comprehensive stakeholder process to develop local MHSA programs. Central to the development and implementation of all programs is the focus on community collaboration, cultural competence, and consumer- and family-driven services. Prioritization of serving the unserved and underserved is a focus, in addition to wellness, recovery, and resilience.

To review the Draft MHSA Annual Update and Three-Year Expenditure Plan, please visit:

https://ochealthinfo.com/mhsa

The 30-day Public Comment period will close on April 18, 2023.

Following the 30-day posting, the OC Behavioral Health Advisory Board will host a Public Hearing on April 26, 2023. The Public Hearing will be held at the Delhi Center: 505 E. Central Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92707, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm.

