Rents in Rancho La Paz Mobile Home Park in Fullerton and Anaheim, CA, immediately skyrocketed after it was sold to a predatory owner.

Thank you to everyone who sent a letter to the the CA Housing and Development Committee to pass AB 1035. This bill would create a yearly rent cap to prevent outrageous rent increases from predatory owners. With your help, we’ve sent over 1200 letters!

There’s still time to write your letter! Even if you’ve already written yours, we’re asking everyone to share this with 5 neighbors!

Spanish Translation:

Los alquileres en Rancho La Paz Mobile Home Park in Fullerton and Anaheim, CA, se dispararon inmediatamente después de que se vendió a un propietario predatorio.

enviaron una carta al Comité de Vivienda y Desarrollo de CA para que se aprobara la AB 1035. Este proyecto de ley crearía un tope de alquiler anual para evitar aumentos escandalosos de alquiler por parte de propietarios predatorios. ¡Con su ayuda, hemos enviado más de 1200 cartas! Gracias a todos los queal Comité de Vivienda y Desarrollo de CA para que se aprobara la AB 1035. Este proyecto de ley crearía un tope de alquiler anual para evitar aumentos escandalosos de alquiler por parte de propietarios predatorios.

¡Todavía hay tiempo para escribir su carta! ¡Incluso si ya ha escrito el suyo, le pedimos a todos que lo compartan con 5 vecinos!

Like this: Like Loading...

Related