Rents in Rancho La Paz Mobile Home Park in Fullerton and Anaheim, CA, immediately skyrocketed after it was sold to a predatory owner.
Thank you to everyone who sent a letter to the the CA Housing and Development Committee to pass AB 1035. This bill would create a yearly rent cap to prevent outrageous rent increases from predatory owners. With your help, we’ve sent over 1200 letters!
There’s still time to write your letter! Even if you’ve already written yours, we’re asking everyone to share this with 5 neighbors!
Spanish Translation:
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Protect local journalism – please subscribe to the print edition or online edition of the Fullerton Observer. All editions are free, but subscriptions keep us printing, distributing, and posting the paper. Annual subscription is only $39/year. It only takes a minute – Click Here To Subscribe. Thank you for your support for the Fullerton Observer. Click here to view a copy of the print edition.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Categories: Local Business, Local Government, Local News
BTW the guy in the article has two homes, does he increase rent on those people?
first it’s your opinion that they are “predatory owners” and for a news org. to call people names is not good reporting, just report the facts and leave your opinions out