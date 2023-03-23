Local Business

Support AB 1035! – Statewide Rent Cap for Manufactured Housing Residents

By on ( 2 Comments )

Rents in Rancho La Paz Mobile Home Park in Fullerton and Anaheim, CA, immediately skyrocketed after it was sold to a predatory owner.

Thank you to everyone who sent a letter to the the CA Housing and Development Committee to pass AB 1035. This bill would create a yearly rent cap to prevent outrageous rent increases from predatory owners. With your help, we’ve sent over 1200 letters!

There’s still time to write your letter! Even if you’ve already written yours, we’re asking everyone to share this with 5 neighbors!

Spanish Translation:
Los alquileres en Rancho La Paz Mobile Home Park in Fullerton and Anaheim, CA, se dispararon inmediatamente después de que se vendió a un propietario predatorio.
Gracias a todos los que enviaron una carta al Comité de Vivienda y Desarrollo de CA para que se aprobara la AB 1035. Este proyecto de ley crearía un tope de alquiler anual para evitar aumentos escandalosos de alquiler por parte de propietarios predatorios. ¡Con su ayuda, hemos enviado más de 1200 cartas!
 
¡Todavía hay tiempo para escribir su carta! ¡Incluso si ya ha escrito el suyo, le pedimos a todos que lo compartan con 5 vecinos!

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Protect local journalism – please subscribe to the print edition or online edition of the Fullerton Observer. All editions are free, but subscriptions keep us printing, distributing, and posting the paper.  Annual subscription is only $39/year. It only takes a minute – Click Here To Subscribe. Thank you for your support for the Fullerton Observer. Click here to view a copy of the print edition.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————


Categories: Local Business, Local Government, Local News

Tagged as: , ,

2 replies »

  2. first it’s your opinion that they are “predatory owners” and for a news org. to call people names is not good reporting, just report the facts and leave your opinions out

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.