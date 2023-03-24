Downtown Report Mid-March 2023

Rumor Control
Last time: Wow, controversy- sort of. We put the answer right in the copy and figured a number of you would submit that, but come to find out; we had the incorrect name. Bill gave us all of the correct info regarding Tim Buckley, but the restaurant’s name was not El Capitan, which explains why a search got us nowhere. Frank swore it was El Comidor. Bill #2 swore it was El Camador. Finally, after all of the swearing, aha, Clara told us it was El Comedor, which opened in 1948, ten years before that section of the city streets route U.S. 91 was turned into what became the Riverside Freeway, AKA the 91 Freeway. El Comedor was known as an upscale restaurant with a cocktail lounge and piano bar, lasting in that location for 20 years. Our final response before the deadline came from Ron, who worked there alongside Tim Buckley and told us, “Tim would take a break and sit out back with a notepad and write songs until someone noticed he wasn’t in the kitchen.” He later visited Tim backstage at the Troubador after he returned from Viet Nam. It is said that, among others, Vice President Richard Nixon and Walt Disney dined at the El Comedor. Check the menu from 1960, and you will notice they dubbed their margaritas “The dry martini from south of the border” and served empanadas sprinkled with powdered sugar for dessert. This was so early in the local Mexican Food game that they described each item. Final thought, the owner was also a Bill, Bill Rubidoux, who used his Mom Susie’s early California recipes to create what we discovered was a revered location that is missed to this day.
This time: Where in our downtown is this clock tower?
