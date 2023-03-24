High School Board HIGHLIGHTS & Commentary for March 14 board meeting

The Fullerton Joint Union High School District Board More information: (714) 870-2800 or http://www.fjuhsd.net

One week before the district spring break, the March FJUHSD Board meeting started with Student Board Member Jacqueline Woo reporting various school prom night themes of “Nautical Nights,” “Life is a Highway,” and “Mamma Mia,” along with community charitable events like blood drives and Troy High school’s annual Dodgeball tournament.

Celebrations

The principal’s school reports reflected a back-to-normal vibe while announcing spring musical productions of Chicago, Little Shop of Horrors, and Sound of Music. They also remarked on various competitions that FJUHSD students participated in nationwide.

Principal Laura Rubio, recently recognized by the Association of California Administrators as the region’s Secondary Principal of the Year, announced that FUHS’s Speech and Debate team finished state competitions and will move forward to Nationals later this year.

In early March, FUHS’s Culinary Arts Academy participated in the California restaurant association Prostart Invitational Competition battling other high schools for the Best Loaded Idaho Potato contest, and Best Dressed Hotdog, along with hospitality management skills.

Buena Park Principal Dr. Sonje Berg presented BPHS student Ashley Macario as the first female student in California to earn an Associate C-102 Silver certification in Advanced Operations from SACA (Smart Automation Certification Alliance). This certification reflects her knowledge covering hydraulics and advanced manufacturing techniques. In Science Olympiad news, the Principal of Troy High School, Dr. Will Mynster, announced the Orange County regional victory of TRHS’s 2022/23 Science Olympiad team, and Steve Garcia, Principal of La Habra High School, announced LHHS’s first-year Science Olympiad team participating in the competition.

TRHS is sending two qualifying teams to the National Cyber Patriot Competition in Washington DC, Runtime Terror will try for their 2nd win, and Baboons Together Strong (BTS) will be attending for the first time.

Principal Craig Weinreich announced that Sunny Hills High School senior Thaddaeus Kiker became a Regeneron Science for Society finalist (recently awarded $40,000) for his work developing a machine-learning approach to predict the presence and properties of quasi-periodic oscillations in black holes.

FJUHSD teacher on special assignment for the arts, Maggie Crail, highlighted FJUHSD’s month-long theme of “Together we celebrate the Arts.” She commended various performing arts (VAPA) teachers throughout the district, focusing on dance, theater, and vocal teachers. Superintendent Dr. Steve McLaughlin and Board President Joanne Fawley congratulated the Orange County Music and Art.

Administrator Foundation Award contenders:

BPHS: Marjorie Brown, Visual Arts

SOHS: Jerome Diebol, Music

LHHS: Phillip Wightman, Instrumental

SHHS: Leiana Volen, Dance

FUHS: Michael Despars received the OCMAA Jim Thomas Award in Theater

All the trustees strongly support VAPA education, and Dr. Vicki Calhoun and Lauren Klatzker both mentioned they came from art backgrounds. Trustee Marilyn Buchi enjoys attending the various performances throughout the district, and President Fawley believes that connections to VAPA programs give students space to be their true selves. Trustee Klatzker offered the teachers thanks “for providing a place for kids who sometimes don’t fit anywhere else.”

Updating School Medication Policy

Director of Special Education, Maureen Cottrell, presented an updated Board (BP) and Administrative policy (AR) to administer medication and monitor student health conditions during school activities. The first reading of BP and AP 5141.21 replaces the 2002 version BP 5612.1 and AR 5612.11, which focused on parental and physician permission to administer student medications on campus.

The updated policies account for self-administration of medication and emergency situations like the administration of epinephrine pens for allergic reactions, Narcan (Naloxone) in cases of opioid overdoses, insulin injections for Type II diabetic students, and inhalers for asthmatic students.

AR 5141.21 includes a protocol for written permission from parents, guardians, and physicians for all medications students may receive on campus and at school events, including prescription, over-the-counter, and herbal remedies. In addition, it covers how students may receive medication and outlines nurse and volunteer liability for emergency intervention. BP 5141.21 is not as clear about permission protocols.

Trustee Buchi voiced concern about the lack of parental permission for administering student medications, including emergency prevention drugs like the EpiPen and Narcan. Trustee Klatzker wanted to ensure that all persons administering any opioid-interrupting drug be fully trained on how to do so. Superintendent McLaughlin promised to review and make necessary changes before the 2nd reading of the new policies.

The Next Board meeting is on April 11 at 6 pm.

