Correa Seeks To Amend Republican’s So-Called “Lower Energy Costs Act” To Push Equal Investment in Green, Renewable, American-made Energy

Representative Lou Correa (CA-46) introduced an amendment to Republicans’ so-called H.R.1, “The Lower Energy Costs Act” to direct additional federal investment in American-made renewable energy.

“Just last year, the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law, and made historic investments in Home Energy Rebates, tax credits for clean energy vehicles, land and water conservations, and more—this legislation seeks to undo this progress.” said Rep. Correa. “This legislation does not make any investments. It simply walks back all of the progress that we’ve made before we’ve even been able to see its rewards. I encourage my colleagues to support my amendment to ensure America’s clean energy and energy-independent future.”

The Correa Amendment would direct additional federal investment in American-made renewable energy and serve as a counterweight to Republican attempts to undo the progress made in lowering energy costs for American families in the Inflation Reduction Act. Specifically, it directs any future spending made by authorization of this bill to be equally and oppositely offset by investments in green, renewable energy solutions.

“I introduced this amendment to compliment the investments being made in oil and gas—ensuring that we’re investing equally in an American-made clean energy future that lowers energy costs for every American family,” Correa concluded.

You can read the full text of the amendment HERE.

The so-called “Lower Energy Costs Act” would reverse the IRA’s climate and clean energy policies that move us away from our dangerous dependence on fossil fuels and help lower energy bills for American families. Amongst other things, it would:

Repeal the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund – a $27 billion program to deploy clean energy projects and cut greenhouse gas pollution – robbing the American people of good-paying jobs and a healthier future.

– a $27 billion program to deploy clean energy projects and cut greenhouse gas pollution – robbing the American people of good-paying jobs and a healthier future. Repeal the $4.5 billion home electrification rebate program designed to lower energy bills for American families.

