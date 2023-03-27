Young Observers Mid-March 2023

Science Curiosity by Erin, 8th grade

Curious About the Multiverse?

The concept of the multiverse has been explored in many TV shows and movies, like Doctor Strange, Spiderman, Stranger Things, Coraline, and Interstellar. This idea of the multiverse is that beyond the universe we think we know, there are more—more universes, more realities.

It may sound like a complicated topic, but if you break it down, it is more understandable. There are different types of multiverse theories, but here are just some.

The first theory is the bubble universes, which states that there are universes that are not seen either because they are inside black holes or far away. Each universe may have different laws of physics so that we as human beings can only exist in our bubble universe.

Another theory is called membrane universes which uses string theory. This theory says that our universe is like a 3D world embedded in a 9D reality, like how a page from a newspaper is 2D in our 3D universe. A third theory is the many worlds theory. For example, say you misbehaved and got detention. In an alternate universe, the outcome could be different. Maybe you didn’t misbehave in the first place, or you had to sweep the hallway instead of serving detention. This is similar to the bubble theory because we live in just one version of many possible universes. The multiverse theories are just theories that are still being developed, and like all science, much is still left to be discovered by adventurous minds.

Book Review by Katie, 11th grade

If You Could See the Sun by Ann Liang

What if you suddenly began turning invisible and decided to use your new ability to blackmail and expose your classmates’ secrets? If You Could See the Sun is about exactly that, along with a slow-burn academic rivals-to-lovers relationship.

In the first half of the book, however, there isn’t much room for a romance to develop between Alice, the main character, and Henry, the boy that helps her figure out her invisibility and also has been Alice’s rival for years.

The last half is where things get more interesting, and I ended up loving the interactions they had with each other—the banter between them was full of chemistry and felt so natural. Even the secondary characters were realistic and had layers, each one having different personalities and flaws.

As short as it was (352 pages), this was such a beautiful book on touching issues and relevant themes—to strive to be better without ruining the way you view yourself and to achieve while keeping in mind your morals. It also heavily emphasized classism, opening discussions on the gaps between social classes.

Overall, this was a great book to start off reading if you’re looking for a young adult romance or a story with magical realism, and I’ll definitely keep an eye out for Ann Liang’s future novels.

Viewpoint by Irene, 11th grade

The Future is Female

History was written by men.

Despite growing changes and increased awareness of gender inequality, in the 21st century, men continue to remain the default. Historical textbooks primarily celebrate male figures, leaving too many outstanding women in the dust.

In honor of this year’s Women’s History Month festivities, here are just a few exceptional female figures who have made revolutionary changes in the course of our country’s history. It’s time we celebrate the power of being a woman.

Dolores Huerta – co-founder of the National Farmworkers Association and a labor activist who promoted immigrant and Latino rights

Grace Lee Boggs – a Chinse-American civil rights activist whose movement spanned over 70 years, fighting alongside figures Malcolm X and Angela Davis

Marsha P. Johnson – a Black transgender activist who advocated for LGBTQ equality during the AIDS epidemic and a leading figure in the Stonewall Inn riots

Mary Ware Dennett – a suffragist and a reproductive rights reformer who advocated for legalized birth control that would make contraception accessible to all Americans

Shirley Chisholm – the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Congress in 1968, representing New York for 14 years while advocating for child welfare policies

Susan la Flesche Picotte – a Native American reformer — recognized as the first to hold a medical degree and physician — who advocated for the protection of indigenous land and public health

Sybil Ludington – a 16-year-old American Revolutionary War heroine who traveled nearly 40 miles — twice that of Paul Revere — to alarm nearby towns of incoming British soldiers

National Celebration by Mateo, 9th grade

March 20 International Day of Happiness

Life can become quite stressful and anxiety-inducing at times, especially right now. There are many social issues in our society that pose existential threats to humanity. Climate change is slowly consuming our beautiful Earth. Some of the world’s major powers are on the brink of what has the potential to be the worst war in history. Then, there are personal issues we all have to wrestle with.

As a freshman at Troy High School, one of the state’s most prestigious academic schools, I struggle with balancing my academics with sports and my social life, which causes a lot of stress for me. If you are going through a tough stretch in your life where barely anything is going right for you, then today, March 20th, is the perfect day for you.

International Day of Happiness is an annual, global event established by the United Nations to help people highlight and celebrate all of the positives in their lives. From family members to pets and everything in between, everyone has a reason to be happy, and today is the day to recognize and appreciate these things.

Here is a brief history of this jubilant day, as well as some ways you can find your happy place.

International Day of Happiness was developed and introduced to the world on July 12, 2012. Its general concept was created by UN special advisor Jayme Illien, and it was established at the first UN conference regarding happiness. However, despite its introduction, it was not celebrated until March 20, 2013. This means that today is the 10th anniversary of this amazing holiday.

Since then, many famous people have promoted this worldwide event. In 2014, music artist Pharrell posted a 24-hour music video to his song “Happy” in commemoration of the event. The Smurfs also took part in the festivities, helping promote the 17 Sustainable Development Goals in 2017. If you would like to join the celebration as well, there are many things you can do to participate.

Send a message to a friend or loved one expressing your gratitude or appreciation for them.

Take some time to hang out with your friends and care for your mental health.

Remember to take breaks every once in a while and do something that makes you happy.

The main goal of the International Day of Happiness is to spread the idea that progression in life is not all about economic and political growth but also the well-being and happiness of humans. The UN believes that happiness should have equal priority as economics in society, and by celebrating this day, you can prioritize your own happiness not just for today but every day.

Take it easy, kick back, relax, and have a happy Monday.

