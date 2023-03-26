At the Philanthropic Educational Organization, Chapter Y (denotes particular chapter) of Fullerton (PEO) meeting on February 14, Gabriela V. Nakano, a nurse practitioner C.T. and Thoracic Surgery at Providence St. Jude Hospital, spoke to the members about the symptoms of heart disease and strokes for women. By knowing the signs and symptoms of heart attack or stroke, you can take quick action and perhaps save a life—maybe even your own.

Heart Attack Traditional risk factors include:

High blood pressure,

high cholesterol,

smoking,

being overweight,

and diabetes.

The higher risk factors are:

Inactivity,

emotional stress and depression,

menopause,

inflammatory diseases,

excessive alcohol intake,

family history of early heart disease,

and pregnancy complications.

Symptoms or signs include:

Pain,

burning, or tightness in the chest, neck, jaw, stomach, shoulders, arm(s), or back,

uncomfortable pressure in the chest lasting more than a few minutes, or goes away and comes back,

shortness of breath,

nausea,

indigestion,

and heartburn,

and cold sweat or lightheartedness/dizziness.

Stroke The symptoms and signs include:

Sudden numbness or weakness in arm or leg with dropping in the face,

sudden slurred speech or trouble speaking and confusion,

sudden trouble walking, dizziness, or loss of balance and coordination,

and severe and abrupt headache.

In the event of a stroke or a heart attack, act fast.

Don’t wait for symptoms do not improve.

Providence St. Jude Hospital provides educational speakers in many fields of medicine for groups free of charge.

More classes on health are available at: psjhcrmwebsites.microsoft crmportals.com/home

