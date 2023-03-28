FULLERTON SCHOOL DISTRICT Fest Showcases Student Talents

On March 31 and April 1, 2023, Fullerton School District will be hosting FSD Fest at California State University Fullerton’s Titan Student Union. Media are invited to join us on March 31, 2023, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. and/or April 1, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at this annual student festival which focuses on developing student voice, choice, and agency. This fun-filled event showcases the talents of our students and provides a great opportunity for them to showcase their passions.

FSD Fest features an exciting lineup of performances, exhibitions, and activities, including live dance, esports and literacy competitions, and interactive games. The festival promises to be an unforgettable experience. Please visit http://bit.ly/fsdfestwebsite for comprehensive information about FSD Fest.

The Fullerton School District is located in northern Orange County, California, and serves over 11,600 students in grades TK – 8th. The Fullerton School District includes 21 schools, 15 elementary schools, two K-8th grade schools, three middle schools, and a distance learning and home school model. The mission of the Fullerton School District is to work collaboratively with the community to provide an innovative, high-quality educational program for all students in a safe learning environment. The District motto, “Great Schools – Successful Kids,” exemplifies the belief that all students will achieve academic excellence, acquire interpersonal skills, and develop technological expertise to contribute as productive citizens in a democratic society. For more information, call 714/447-7400 or visit http://www.fullertonsd.org.

## #

For more information, please feel free to contact Jeremy Davis/Assistant Superintendent of IIS, at 714/447-7478