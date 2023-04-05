The Future Leaders Program is designed for high school sophomores and juniors who reside in the 4th Supervisorial District, which includes the cities of Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra, Placentia, Stanton, and portions of Anaheim.

Students who participate will be able to develop their leadership skills, explore different career opportunities, and learn how local government works.

Session run from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on:

Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 10

Saturday, June 17

Saturday, June 24

Saturday, July 1

Saturday, July 8

Application Deadline: Friday, May 5, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

For questions, please contact Jessica Guerrero at (714) 834-3440 or email D4.FutureLeaders@ocgov.com.

