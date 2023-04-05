John Wayne Airport Arts Program: Layered Vision

Lawrence Armstrong is an award-winning American contemporary artist who infuses his art with his architectural knowledge and ingenuity to create captivating works of color. As the current Community Focus Space artist at John Wayne Airport, select pieces from his Layered Vision collection will be featured for viewing in the Thomas F. Riley Terminal through April 13, 2023.

Armstrong’s unique, diverse design background embodies a renaissance approach to life. He is an accomplished architect, designer, and chairman of the international architecture firm Ware Malcomb. Well known for his strategic, visionary approach to design and business, his focus on creativity and innovation is instrumental in his artistic approach. The artist himself states, “I have noticed that the many passions in my life similarly manifest through me.”

Inspiration for his pieces is drawn from compositions in nature and the built environment. He is intrigued by the natural tension between opposing forces – solid/void, chaos/order, and random/precision. His work in art and architecture is an ongoing exploration and conceptualization of layers. Layers in the natural and built environment, layers in space and time, layers in intellect, emotion, synthesis, and interpretation of form, simplicity, and complexity. More information about the artist and collections of his art can be found on his website https://www.lraart.com/.

His work has been shown in Madrid, Milan, Bologna, Florence, Rome, Vienna, Toronto, New York, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and California. Armstrong has also received numerous individual awards for personal art and design, including the Sandro Botti-celli Prize in Florence, Italy, Artavita 9th & 10th Contests, ATIM Masters Award, ATIM Choice Award, AIA Honor Award, OC Design Community Art Exhibition, Terminal Tower Design Competition Award, Shaker Square Circle within a Square Design Competition, and Cleveland Award.

The exhibit is on display (pre-security) on the Departure (upper) Level near security screening areas in Terminals A, B, and C and the Arrival (lower) Level adjacent to Baggage Carousels 2 and 4.

For more information about the John Wayne Airport Arts Program, visit www.ocair.com/terminal/artexhibits.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related