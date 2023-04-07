Nouveau Chamber Ballet will present Cigale and Other Works

Cigale is a 2 act ballet that is rarely performed now but was revived and choreographed by Nouveau Chamber Ballet’s founder, Lois Ellyn, in the 1980s and will be performed on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Brea Curtis Theatre, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Brea at 7:30 pm.

Premiering in 1904 at the Paris Opera Comique, this bittersweet ballet is based on the fable of the grasshopper and the ant. With a cast of 18 dancers, including children from the Lois Ellyn Ballet Studio, the ballet is enjoyed by all ages with moments of both comedy and tragedy.

The program’s first half includes classical, contemporary, and world dance. In addition to 8 variations from the classical ballet repertoire, choreographers Scott Anderson and Janaina Faustino Watkins have created three eclectic modern dances for the company. The countries of China and Armenia are also represented. Xiaoling Wang choreographs and performs a Chinese classical dance based on a poem from 1300 years ago. Armenian dance choreographer, Tom Bozigian, contributes an Armenian dance based on the spinning wheel and finishes with a lively traditional folk dance. Excerpts from Ms. Ellyn’s Capriole Suite based on Renaissance court music will also be included.

Rounding out the program Theresa Knudson, co-founder and executive director of Ballet 22, will perform Eric Hines, Simone Sings to the music of jazz legend Nina Simone. The company is under the artistic direction of Sheree King.

The Lois Ellyn Ballet Studio in Fullerton is home to Nouveau Chamber Ballet. Since its founding in 1988 by Lois Ellyn, Nouveau Chamber Ballet has surprised and delighted audiences. Nouveau Chamber Ballet, a non-profit organization, provides pre-professional and professional dancers with performance and educational opportunities. Aspiring choreographers, composers, artists, and designers work together to provide cultural enrichment to the community through regular performances and education in the arts. The company’s repertoire encompasses traditional and contemporary ballets and original works.

Tickets for the April 28 concert can be purchased online at http://nouveauchamberballet.com/ upcoming-events/

However, we highly recommend you purchase your tickets in advance due to limited capacity.

The online tickets can be picked up at the studio or at will-call the day of the show on April 28.

Please call (714) 526-3862 for more information or email nouveauchamberballet@gmail.com

