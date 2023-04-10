Fatal Traffic Collision

Fullerton Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Magnolia and Flower regarding a traffic collision involving an auto vs. pedestrian and a motorcyclist on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at approximately 9:19 am.

Upon arrival, officers located an Audi sedan and Toyota Sienna along with a Yamaha R6 motorcycle, all with significant damage from the collision. A telephone pole had been knocked down, and the Audi had struck the front-yard fence and a residence on Magnolia, causing a gas leak.

Officers also encountered the injured male motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries and a female pedestrian who was fatally injured. Officers immediately began life-saving efforts for the injured motorcyclist. Fullerton Fire responded and transported him to a local trauma center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Initial investigation indicates that the dark grey Audi sedan and the white Yamaha R6 motorcycle were both traveling northbound on Magnolia from Orangethorpe at a high rate of speed when they struck a gold Toyota Sienna minivan that was making an eastbound turn onto Flower from southbound Magnolia. The motorcycle struck the rear passenger side of the van, causing the 35-year-old rider to be ejected from his motorcycle. The Audi struck the front passenger side of the van. The force of the collision caused the Audi to veer off the roadway, striking both a bicyclist and a 70-year-old pedestrian, both of whom were on the east sidewalk of Magnolia. The Audi then continued to travel, striking a telephone pole and coming to rest against the front of a residence on Magnolia.

Multiple residents were evacuated from surrounding homes due to the gas leak. Fullerton Fire shut down the gas, and all displaced residents have since returned to their homes.

The 74-year-old male driver of the Toyota Sienna and his male 15-year-old passenger were both transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The male bicyclist in his 30s was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The 32-year-old male driver of the Audi had a complaint of pain only.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the collision, and at this point in the investigation, they do not believe alcohol or drugs played a factor.

Magnolia was shut down in both directions from Orangethorpe to Valencia until at least 4 pm.

Accident Investigators are seeking further information from anyone who might have witnessed this collision. Any witnesses with information about this fatal traffic collision are encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Traffic Accident Investigator Manes at (714) 738-6815. Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or can visit their website at occrimestoppers.org

