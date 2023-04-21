Open letter to the Fullerton Community

Hello Fullerton Community. My name is Jennifer Morales, and I’ve lived in Fullerton all my life, primarily at the intersection of Magnolia and Flower Ave. I want to start this off by sending my sincere condolences to all those affected by this tragic accident and to the respectful families.
On Easter Sunday morning, a car accident shocked our community, taking the lives of 2 people – one of which was a 68-year-old bystander and the other a motorcyclist also involved where my neighbors and the Audi driver sustained minor injuries.
I understand that speed and personal choices led to this event, but I want to encourage anyone who is listening to raise awareness of road safety, injury prevention, and public health. I have lived at that intersection nearly all of my life, and this was not the first time we saw a deadly car accident hut, but I hope that it will be the last. I love my city and how walkable it is, but people should not be dying, and I definitely don’t want anyone else to be the next.
What I’ve proposed to City Council Tuesday, 04/18, is not speed bumps or dips, as those who are going at a high velocity will volt out onto house properties but a speed camera light. Hopefully, all the revenue can go back to the community, but I would like more opinions and options, if possible, from you all. If you don’t want a ticket… simply don’t speed.
At the end of the day, it doesn’t only affect me, but it’s going to affect our whole community if we don’t get this done soon enough. Maybe not magnolia and flower but next time, your house/neighborhood
or even worse… you or your loved ones.
Please come join me at Fullerton city hall to bring this even more to light. Invite your family and friends.
Hope to see you soon.
Hola comunidad de Fullerton. Mi nombre es Jennifer Morales y he vivido en Fullerton toda mi vida principalmente en la intersección de Magnolia y Flower Ave. Quiero comenzar enviando mis más sinceras condolencias a todos los afectados por este trágico accidente a las familias respetuosas.
El domingo de Pascua por la mañana, un accidente automovilístico conmocionó a nuestra comunidad, se cobró la vida de 2 personas, una de las cuales era un transeúnte de 68 años y el otro un motociclista, pero también involucraron a mis vecinos y al conductor de Audi que sufrieron heridas levels.
Entiendo que la velocidad y las elecciones personales llevaron a este evento, pero quiero alentar a cualquiera que esté escuchando a crear conciencia sobre la seguridad vial, la prevención de lesiones y la salud pública. He vivido en esa intersección casi toda mi vida y esta no fue la primera vez que vimos una choza de accidentes automovilísticos mortales, pero espero que sea la última. Amo mi ciudad y lo transitable que es, pero la gente no debería estar muriendo y definitivamente no quiero que nadie más sea el próximo.
Lo que le propuse al Concejo Municipal el martes 18/04 no son baches o depresiones, ya que aquellos que van a alta velocidad saldrán disparados hacia las propiedades de la casa, sino una luz de cámara de velocidad. Con suerte, todos los ingresos pueden volver a la comunidad, pero me gustaría recibir más opiniones y opciones, si es posible, de todos ustedes. Si no quiere una multa… simplemente no acelere.
Al final del día, no solo me afecta a mí, sino que afectará a toda nuestra comunidad si no hacemos esto lo suficientemente pronto. Tal vez no magnolia y flor, pero la próxima vez tu casa/vecindario o incluso peor… tú o tus seres queridos.
Únase a mí en el ayuntamiento de Fullerton para sacar esto aún más a la luz. Invita a tu familia y amigos.
Espero verte pronto.
Jennifer, I am moved and saddened by your letter and by this tragedy in our community. I heard you speak at the City Council meeting this week, and I think that everyone in the room felt the pain and fear you expressed. It is not easy to speak in public as you did, and I respect your courage to voice your concerns.
A road death is a particularly horrible type of tragedy. It occurs suddenly and without warning. In an instant, a life is lost and a community is torn apart. I cannot begin to comprehend the pain that the pedestrian, the motorcyclist, their families and friends, and their community members such as yourself are feeling and I extend my deep condolences to all involved.
I stand in solidarity with you and your call for better road safety. I have different views on how to achieve this, but I agree that something needs to be done. There are things we could be doing but are choosing not to. Road deaths in the US are going up year over year. I hope we can learn from this tragedy and improve our road safety. I do not want anyone else to have to suffer in such a horrible way.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts and feelings so courageously, and I am so sorry for the pain you must be feeling.
Dear Jennifer,
I was saddened to hear about the tragic car accident that occurred on Easter Sunday, which claimed the lives of two individuals and injured others. I extend my deepest condolences to those affected by this tragedy and their families.
I appreciate your efforts to raise awareness of road safety and injury prevention in our community. As a lifelong resident of Fullerton, you know better than anyone the importance of ensuring the safety of our roads for all residents and visitors.
Regarding the proposed speed camera light, I want to share that it has been found to be unconstitutional by the California State Supreme Court. While cameras can be placed as a deterrent, they should not issue tickets automatically. Instead, I would like to suggest that we consider adding bicycle chevrons to every right lane in Fullerton, particularly on streets with one lane. Placentia has implemented this successfully, and it has increased awareness for car drivers and improved safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and others.
I fully agree that something needs to be done to improve safety on our roads, and I appreciate your efforts to bring this issue to the attention of the City Council. I also support the idea of redirecting revenue generated from speeding tickets back into the community.
I encourage you to continue advocating for road safety and to work with city officials to find effective and legal solutions that will make our community safer for everyone. I hope to see you and other concerned residents at Fullerton City Hall soon.
Thank you for your feedback! Didn’t know that