Radiant Futures (formerly WTLC) Invites Guests to Jazz It Up for Survivors

Nonprofit Radiant Futures, formerly Women’s Transitional Living Center, Inc. (WTLC), invites guests to a toe-tappin’, finger-snappin’, life-savin’ evening of live jazz in support of the county’s oldest domestic violence program.

The Jazz Night Annual Ball and fundraiser is set for Saturday, April 29, beginning at 6 PM, at The Pacific Club in Newport Beach. Entertainment will be courtesy of talented vocalist Mel Collins, a star in the mold of yesteryear’s jazz greats. Accompanying her will be the swinging’ big sounds of the D. Benjamin Big Band led by her musical director Duane Benjamin.

Sponsorships for the event range from $500 to $10,000. Tickets are $175 each. To receive full benefits, sponsorships should be submitted by April 24. For more information, contact Alycia Capone, Chief Advancement Officer, at ACapone@radiantfutures.org or 714-992-1939 ext. 104.

“Join us as we jive together to create a safer and healthier world for all survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking,” Radiant Futures Chief Executive Officer Mark Lee said. “We could not do this work without our sponsors and donors – from the bottom of our hearts, thank you!”

A highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the Radiant Futures’ 2023 Radiant Partner Award to Orange County Supervisor Doug Chaffee and his wife Paulette Chaffee, who are longtime Fullerton residents.

Supervisor Chaffee started his career as an attorney in Fullerton, served twice as the Mayor of Fullerton, and currently serves as the Orange County Fourth District Supervisor. Paulette has been a lifelong educator and attorney. She is the Ambassador for the Fourth District and supports many local organizations in North Orange County. They are parents of two sons and are now grandparents of two grandsons.

“Radiant Futures has been on the frontlines providing survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking with shelter, support services, and security,” said the Supervisor. “Paulette and I have supported their work for over 20 years, and we are honored to receive their 2023 Radiant Partners Award.”

Lee said Radiant Futures’ mission is to use survivor-driven, trauma-informed practices to build a safer community by providing crisis help, including a 24-hour bilingual helpline, plus comprehensive services for all survivors and education to help prevent domestic violence and trafficking.

Funds raised will help support the organization’s programs, ensuring all survivors have access to recovery services such as counseling, legal advocacy, and case management.

For more information, visit www.radiantfutures.org.

