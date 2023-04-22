Fullerton Union High School Receives National Recognition for Theatre Education Program

Fullerton Union High School has been honored with the distinction of being named a Premiere Community for Theatre Education for its outstanding commitment to the field. The Educational Theatre Association (EdTA) recognizes individual schools that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide theatre access and education to all students.

“Our school and its community wouldn’t be the same without the arts,” said FUHS Principal Laura Rubio. “Receiving this award is a reflection of the hard work and talent of our teachers and our community and the commitment we have to educate our children well, especially in the Arts.”

To qualify for the distinction, Fullerton Union answered detailed questions about funding, teacher development and evaluation, theatre class curriculum and participation, instruction time, facilities, and support for the theatre program. Responses were verified with official documentation and reviewed by the Educational Theatre Association.

“Theatre at FUHS is important because it provides a safe space for every student on campus, and it helps develop skills that will help in the future, such as self-confidence, public speaking, critical thinking, and creativity,” said senior Lily McWatters, FUHS Thespian President. “Personally, the theatre has provided me with a comfortable place where I can express fully who I am as an individual.”

Research affirms the educational and social-emotional benefits of participating in the school theatre. In one study, at-risk middle school students who engaged in an after-school musical theatre program demonstrated improved confidence, creativity, resiliency, responsibility, collaboration, and a sense of community.

Another study found that students who received drama-based instruction made better connections to the curricular content. 95% of school administrators believe that theatre experiences improve students’ overall academic skills.

“EdTA’s vision is that every student will have access to theatre education taught by qualified educators as part of a well-rounded education,” said Chief Content Officer Allison Dolan, “We’re proud to honor Fullerton Union High School for helping to achieve that vision.”

Fullerton Union High School is a diverse, program-rich, academically rigorous, award-winning school that provides opportunities for students to explore their future, serve the present, and honor tradition.

About the Educational Theatre Association

The Educational Theatre Assoc., home to the Educational Theatre Foundation and International Thespian Society, is an international nonprofit whose mission is shaping lives through theatre education. The foundation provides essential financial support to enhance theatre education, expand access, and foster racial equality. The International Thespian Society is an honor society active in nearly 5,000 schools. Visit schooltheatre.org to learn more.

