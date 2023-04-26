Authorities investigating officer involved shooting in Fullerton

A shooting involving a Placentia Police officer occurred in Fullerton on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

According to the Fullerton Police Department, detectives with the Placentia Police Department were investigating a stalking case and attempted to contact the suspect when an officer-involved shooting occurred in the 3300 block of Yorba Linda Blvd. in Fullerton.

Although the incident took place in Fullerton, it was a police officer from Placentia who was involved in the shooting.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive.

The officer was not injured.

Law enforcement is investigating the police shooting stemming from a stalking case in Fullerton.

Like this: Like Loading...